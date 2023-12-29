Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old pleads guilty in fatal shooting at Wheaton Metro Station

Published 
Wheaton-Glenmont
The teenager accused of shooting an 18-year-old at the Wheaton Metro Station back in May has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Authorities say 16-year-old Emmanuel Simmonds of Gaithersburg is scheduled to be sentenced in June 2024.

WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday for the fatal shooting at Wheaton Metro Station in May of this year. 

Emmanuel Simmonds, 16, of Gaithersburg pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the shooting death of 18-year-old Tenneson Vaughn Leslie, Jr. of Greenbelt. 

On May 18, two groups of people became involved in a fight on an escalator. 

Simmonds pulled out a gun and shot Leslie in the back of the head as he and his friends were running away. 

Simmonds will be sentenced in a hearing on June 28, 2024. A co-defendant in the case, who was 14 years old at the time of the murder, is proceeding in the juvenile court system. 

"I thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Peter Larson and Cortenous Herbert for their work in this matter. This was a shockingly brazen, callous act by a young offender. The defendant executed a young man on a crowded metro platform, not only claiming one innocent life but placing many other people at risk as there were other citizens, simply using the metro system, that easily could have been struck by a bullet," said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

