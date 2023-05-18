18-year-old dead in Wheaton Metro shooting, police investigating as homicide

A shooting inside the Wheaton Metro Station is under investigation as a homicide after one victim succumbed to his injuries.

Shiera Goff, the public information officer for the Montgomery County Police Department, said the shooting began with an altercation on the escalators. A confrontation between a group of people on the top floor carried on to the platform where Goff said an 18-year-old was shot.

"We are grateful that no one else was shot or killed during this incident," Goff said.

When Montgomery County police and Metro Transit police officers arrived at the scene they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and later died.

A WMATA spokesperson said the shooting was reported at the station just before 6:00 p.m.

Initial reports stated that responding officials found the victim inside the station, and WMATA said that person was pronounced dead at the scene, despite lifesaving measures being performed. WMATA later stated the person was not dead and was in critical condition. Metro Police told FOX 5 Monday that the 18-year-old died due to his injuries, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

A search for the suspects is underway.

Wheaton Station is closed, and Red Line service is skipping the stop between Silver Spring and Glenmont.

Shuttle bus service has been established for affected customers. Montgomery County police are taking the lead on this investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.