16-year-old girl missing from Bristow area of Prince William County

Authorities in Prince William County are asking for help searching for a missing girl.

Police say 16-year-old Estefany Avila-Bonilla was last seen on April 5 around 8:10 p.m. in the Bristow area.

Estefany Avila-Bonilla (Prince William County Police Department)

Officers say she is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances. Estefany is described as a Hispanic female, 5-feet-4-inches tall, 129lbs with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white top, red sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, and white Air Force Ones sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.