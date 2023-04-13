16-year-old from Woodbridge arrested for armed carjacking of food delivery driver: police

A 16-year-old from Woodbridge is facing charges after police say he carjacked a food delivery driver.

The carjacking happened on February 28 shortly after 10 p.m. in the 15200 block of Lodge Terrace in Prince William County.

Police say a 49-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle after delivering food to a home when he was approached by the teen who pulled a gun and stole the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The teen faces armed carjacking and firearm charges. He is being held at the juvenile detention center. His court date is pending.