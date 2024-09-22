16-year-old dies one week after DC crash involving 2 stolen vehicles

article

A 16-year-old has died a week after two stolen cars crashed in Southeast D.C.

The accident happened around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Police say a stolen black 2016 Hyundai Elantra and a stolen white 2020 Hyundai Elantra were both speeding in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast, when both drivers crossed into on-coming traffic and struck each other.

The black Hyundai Elantra stopped in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast while the white Hyundai Elantra struck a tree and then stopped in the same block.

All of the occupants of the vehicles except for 16-year-old Kavonte Whatley fled the scene.

Whatley, who was in the white Hyundai, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Sept. 20, Whatley succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.