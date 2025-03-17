16-year-old charged in more than 35 cases of vandalism in Fairfax County

Police say they have arrested a 16-year-old who vandalized dozens of homes, businesses and places of worship in Fairfax County.

Body camera video shows officers arresting the teen on Thursday, March 13 around 11:20 p.m. following a call.

The backstory:

Deputy Chief Gregory Fried said the teen vandalized property, broke windows and spray-painted graffiti at 37 different locations during a five-hour span in the area of Burke Center Parkway.

"Some of it was random, just words and pictures. Some of it was bias-related, highly offensive, but at this time we don't believe that was his intention," Fried said.

The teen confessed to the crimes and detectives are looking to see if he is connected to recent similar cases. There was about $3,500 in damages.

"The Chief has reached out directly to some of those impacted in that community so that relationship is ongoing and we are doing everything we can to lessen the impact," Fried said. "A quick arrest, we hope, does that."

Police are also crediting surveillance video for the quick arrest, reminding residents that you can register and give them access to your cameras to help solve crimes as part of the Fairfax Connect program.

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, faith leaders in the area — Baptist, Episcopalian, Presbyterian and Jewish — said their communities were alarmed, all coming together to say this is unacceptable.

"I think that just seeing those messages close by in a community where you're used to feeling safe was jarring for people," said Pastor Rebecca Messman of Burke Presbyterian Church. "Then there was that moment of, we are not powerless. These messages do not belong here, we are better than this."

She gave kids and teens the same age as the suspect chalk over the weekend and they wrote messages of love around buildings, like "You are loved."

What's next:

The juvenile is facing seven misdemeanor charges of destruction of property and one larceny charge for stealing the spray paint.

He was released back to his guardians the night he was arrested. If you are a victim or have any additional information related to this case, you're asked to call Fairfax Police.