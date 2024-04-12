16-year-old charged in Brookland Metro Station murder to stay in custody until trial

A juvenile court judge in the District has ordered a 16-year-old accused of murdering another teen at the Brookland Metro Station last week held in custody until his trial next month.

The 16-year-old was in court Friday with his family members – including his mother and stepfather. He's been charged with second-degree murder and is being held at D.C.'s Youth Services Center.

The judge said Friday she needs to protect the community, so he will remain there until his trial begins on May 24.

The murder victim,14-year-old Avion Evans, was shot once in the chest last Thursday afternoon as he was standing on the platform at the Brookland - Catholic University Metro Station on his way home from his middle school.

D.C. police reported Avion was involved in a brief altercation at the Metro station when the accused killer pulled out a gun and shot him.

The suspect's attorney requested he be released to his supportive family, calling the shooting "a spontaneous incident."

Meanwhile, Avion’s family told FOX 5 they are in the process of planning his funeral.