Suspect arrested in Brookland Metro shooting that left 14-year-old dead, police say

D.C. police and Metro Transit Police have announced an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old killed at the Brookland Metro Station last week.

According to MPD Chief Pamela Smith, a 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday, April 9.

"We are happy to have the suspect off the streets and now we need our juvenile justice system or our criminal justice system to hold him accountable," Chief Smith said.

The arrest comes less than a week after 14-year-old Avion Evans died after being shot at the Brookland-Catholic University Metro Station in the 800 block of Monroe Street.

The Metro station was evacuated after shots rang out just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 4. When police arrived, they found Evans on the platform with a gunshot wound and he was later pronounced dead.

The alleged gunman was caught on camera as he fled the station.

Teen shot, killed at Brookland Metro station; suspected gunman on the loose (Metro Transit Police)

Following an investigation, police said they believed a group of teens were involved in a fight on the platform when the shooter, who was not involved in the fight, pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the D.C. Juvenile Detention Facility. Police say he is being charged as a juvenile.

His first court date is not yet known.

Chief Smith noted that surveillance video was key to solving this case and that the newly opened Real Time Crime Center contributed to the quick arrest.

"Surveillance footage played a key role in this case. As you know, within just minutes of the shooting, our Real Time Crime Center distributed an image of the suspect," Smith said. "I’d like to thank the community who was very, very instrumental, very helpful in providing us with various tips. And calls which aided in this investigation."

This story has been updated to reflect the correct age of the suspect who is 16 years old, not 17 years old as previously stated.