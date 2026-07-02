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16-year-old boy missing in Potomac River at Great Falls Park

By
FOX 5 DC
Maryland
Published July 2, 2026 8:42 AM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 8:42 AM EDT
article

UNITED STATES - 2023/05/07: View of the Great Falls of the Potomac River from the Great Falls Overlook (Olmstead Island) in the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park, located in the state of Maryland, United States of America. (Photo by

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The Brief

    • A 16-year-old is missing in the Potomac River at Great Falls Park in Montgomery County.
    • Officials say the boy was swimming with friends in the area.
    • Rescue teams are currently searching for the boy.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A search is underway after authorities say a teen went missing while swimming at Great Falls Park in Montgomery County on Thursday.

What we know:

Rescue teams responded to Great Falls Park around 6:15 a.m. for a person missing in the Potomac River.

Officials say a 16-year-old boy was swimming in the area with  a group of friends when he did not resurface.

What we don't know:

Further details have yet to be released.

What's next:

Swift Water Rescue Teams are currently searching the area.

The backstory:

Last month the body of another swimmer, a 20-year-old Towson University student, was recovered after he went missing in the Potomac River near Great Falls.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Montgomery County Fire Service.

MarylandNews