16-year-old boy missing in Potomac River at Great Falls Park

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The Brief A 16-year-old is missing in the Potomac River at Great Falls Park in Montgomery County. Officials say the boy was swimming with friends in the area. Rescue teams are currently searching for the boy.



A search is underway after authorities say a teen went missing while swimming at Great Falls Park in Montgomery County on Thursday.

What we know:

Rescue teams responded to Great Falls Park around 6:15 a.m. for a person missing in the Potomac River.

Officials say a 16-year-old boy was swimming in the area with a group of friends when he did not resurface.

What we don't know:

Further details have yet to be released.

What's next:

Swift Water Rescue Teams are currently searching the area.

The backstory:

Last month the body of another swimmer, a 20-year-old Towson University student, was recovered after he went missing in the Potomac River near Great Falls.