16-year-old boy missing in Potomac River at Great Falls Park
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A search is underway after authorities say a teen went missing while swimming at Great Falls Park in Montgomery County on Thursday.
What we know:
Rescue teams responded to Great Falls Park around 6:15 a.m. for a person missing in the Potomac River.
Officials say a 16-year-old boy was swimming in the area with a group of friends when he did not resurface.
What we don't know:
Further details have yet to be released.
What's next:
Swift Water Rescue Teams are currently searching the area.
The backstory:
Last month the body of another swimmer, a 20-year-old Towson University student, was recovered after he went missing in the Potomac River near Great Falls.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Montgomery County Fire Service.