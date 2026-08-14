The Brief Body recovered Thursday night. 24‑year‑old went missing near Seay Point Road. Divers located a body at 11:58 p.m..



The body of a missing boater was recovered Thursday night in Lake Anna after he disappeared earlier in the evening, authorities said.

A 911 caller reported around 7:40 p.m. that a 24‑year‑old man who had been boating with them was unaccounted for after entering the water near Seay Point Road in Spotsylvania County. First responders from Spotsylvania, Louisa County and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources launched an extensive search.

Divers located and recovered a body at 11:58 p.m. Officials said the victim’s identity will be released once next of kin are notified.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Body of boater found in Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County