16-year-old boy dies after shooting in Southeast DC

A teenager is dead, and a person of interest is in custody, after a shooting in Southeast, D.C. on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department officials say officers responded to the shooting in the 1800 block of 18th Street around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Responding officers to the scene found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot, and was unconscious and not breathing. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Police say a person of interest in the case was apprehended by responding officers.

They release details on the person's identity, or how they are related to the case.

The incident remains under investigation.