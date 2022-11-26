Woman shot during possible road rage incident inside 395 tunnel in Southwest, DC

A woman is recovering after being shot during an alleged road rage incident in the 395 tunnel In Southwest, D.C.

Metropolitan Police say the incident happened on Friday night in a southbound tunnel of 395, near the 600 block of E Street.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting happened following a road rage incident. But, investigators could not provide further details on what prompted the act.

Police say the victim, identified as an adult female, was shot in the leg. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators did not say what the woman was doing at the time she was shot.

Police released a lookout for a black Honda Accord related to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.