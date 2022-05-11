16-year-old boy arrested for April murder of 15-year-old in Northwest DC: police

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was arrested and faces murder charges for shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy in April on a Northwest D.C. street.

The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. April 11 in the 3000 block of 13th Street.

Officers say they responded to a call for a shooting and found the victim, identified as 15-year-old Malachi Jackson, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

On Tuesday, May 10, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 16-year-old boy from Northwest, D.C. and charged him with first degree murder in the shooting.

The investigation is still continuing.