16-year-old assaults victim and steals property in Southeast robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department have arrested and charged a 16-year-old for his involvement in a robbery that occurred in Southeast.

Police say on Tuesday, December 19, around 5:28 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 5000 block of Hanna Place. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property, then fled the scene.



The 16-year-old male suspect of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with robbery.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.