16-year-old arrested in string of armed Halloween robberies in Southeast

MPD have arrested a teen for multiple armed offenses in Southeast on Tuesday, October 31.

The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, D.C. Police say during the arrest on Thursday, November 2, he was in possession of a stolen unregistered firearm.

According to police, around 3:28 p.m. the suspect committed an armed robbery in the 400 block of Condon Terrace. The suspect then committed another armed robbery around 6:01 p.m. in 3900 4th Street. Next, the suspect committed an armed carjacking around 7:33 p.m. in the 1600 block of Savannah

Street.

Police later learned the suspect had a fully extraditable warrant for a homicide from a neighboring Maryland jurisdiction.

He was charged with carrying a pistol without a license and multiple other offenses.







