16-year-old arrested with hundreds of 'M30' pills: police

article

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell after police found 432 "M30" suspected fentanyl pills.

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were conducting an investigation in the Glenmont area when they say they saw a 16-year-old sell drugs to an 18-year-old on Georgian Wood Place.

When they searched the two teens, police found the 18-year-old in possession of 13 suspected fentanyl pills, and the 16-year-old in possession of 432 suspected fentanyl pills.

The 16-year-old also had packaging materials and an undisclosed amount of cash, per police.

The 16-year-old was taken to the 4th District Station, referred to the Department of Juvenile Series, and then was released to their guardian.