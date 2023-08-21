Authorities say 16 people, including four children, have been displaced after flames tore through an apartment building in northwest D.C. Sunday.

The fire was reported around noon Sunday in the 5000 block of 1st Street.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 16 residents, including children, displaced in DC apartment fire (DC Fire)

Officials say firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the third floor of the three-story building.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire but at least 12 adults, four children, and two cats were displaced from fire and water damage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.