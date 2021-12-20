2 men shot dead inside DC apartment; 2 others killed in separate Northwest shootings

Authorities are investigating after four men were shot and killed overnight in several different incidents in Northwest D.C. Officers say two men were found dead from gunshot wounds around midnight inside an apartment on P Street.

Earlier Sunday night, around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 3500 block of Park Place where a man was found dead inside a vehicle from gunshot wounds to the chest.

The most recent shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Allison Street where officers say a man was shot and killed on the street. A red sedan was seen fleeing the scene.

Police have not connected any of the incidents at this time. Investigations into the shootings are still continuing.