Expand / Collapse search

15th annual Angels of the Battlefield Awards recognize those who save lives on front lines, at home

By
Published 
Updated 12:44PM
News
FOX 5 DC
article

WASHINGTON - The 15th annual Angels of the Battlefield Awards recognizing those who save lives on the front lines and here at home were held Wednesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

15th annual Angels of the Battlefield Awards to honor those who serve

Ernie L. Groover of the U.S. Navy is one of five to be recognized and honored at the 15th annual Angels of the Battlefield Awards.

Angels of the Battlefield Awards honors Petty Officer 1st Class Trevor Salt

Petty Officer 1st Class Trevor Salt spoke with FOX 5’s Bob Barnard about what it means to be honored at the 15th annual Angels of the Battlefield Awards.

The awards honor military medics, corpsmen and pararescuemen who represent all five branches of the U.S. Armed Services.

The awards are hosted by the Armed Services YMCA. Each year five service members are recognized.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard spoke with the event organizers and some of this year’s recipients about what the awards mean.

Salute to Veterans: Angels In Battlefield Awards

Dorene Ocamb with the Armed Services YMCA National Headquarters discusses the 15th annual Angels In Battlefield Awards.