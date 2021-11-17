15th annual Angels of the Battlefield Awards recognize those who save lives on front lines, at home

article

The 15th annual Angels of the Battlefield Awards recognizing those who save lives on the front lines and here at home were held Wednesday.

The awards honor military medics, corpsmen and pararescuemen who represent all five branches of the U.S. Armed Services.

The awards are hosted by the Armed Services YMCA. Each year five service members are recognized.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard spoke with the event organizers and some of this year’s recipients about what the awards mean.