15 year-old shot, killed in Northwest DC

Authorities say a 15-year-old is dead after a shooting Monday night in Northwest D.C.

Detectives responded to the 3000 block of 13th Street around 10:50 p.m. to investigate a shooting and found a 15-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

The teen was pronounced dead on the scene and was identified as Malachi Jackson, of Northwest, D.C.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information can call police at 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous text tip to 50411.