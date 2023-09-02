Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old found dead in residence after shooting in Southeast

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating the murder of a 15-year-old in Southeast.

According to Metropolitan Police, they arrived in the 4200 block of 4th Street around 5:59 a.m. Saturday morning for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a teenage male suffering from gun shot wounds inside the residence. 

Featured

2 teens killed, 1 teen in critical condition hours after DC youth curfew goes into effect
article

2 teens killed, 1 teen in critical condition hours after DC youth curfew goes into effect

D.C. Police continue to investigate a shooting in Northwest that killed two teens and critically injured one teen female, just hours after D.C.'s youth curfew program went into effect. 

The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Zyion Turner of Southeast. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, Turner was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 