15-year-old found dead in residence after shooting in Southeast

Authorities are investigating the murder of a 15-year-old in Southeast.

According to Metropolitan Police, they arrived in the 4200 block of 4th Street around 5:59 a.m. Saturday morning for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a teenage male suffering from gun shot wounds inside the residence.

The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Zyion Turner of Southeast. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, Turner was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.