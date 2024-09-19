Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old boy suspected in shooting that left man injured, police say

Updated  September 19, 2024 8:25am EDT
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy is suspected of firing shots that left a man injured in northwest Washington.

Police say the teen shot the man on Wednesday around 7:24pm in the 800 block of Taylor Street.

The victim was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived and was transported to a nearby hospital. 

The suspected shooter was wearing blue jeans, officials say. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.