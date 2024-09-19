15-year-old boy suspected in shooting that left man injured, police say
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy is suspected of firing shots that left a man injured in northwest Washington.
Police say the teen shot the man on Wednesday around 7:24pm in the 800 block of Taylor Street.
The victim was conscious and breathing when first responders arrived and was transported to a nearby hospital.
The suspected shooter was wearing blue jeans, officials say. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.