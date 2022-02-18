15-year old arrested in shooting of teen at DC Metro station: police

Authorities say a 15-year-old has been arrested in the shooting of a teen at a D.C. Metro station. Police say the teen turned himself in overnight.

The shooting happened at the Georgia Ave. Petworth Station Thursday around 5 p.m.

Officers say they responded to the scene and found a 17-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds on the platform of the station. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition Friday.

The shooting caused transit delays while police investigated.

The 15-year-old faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon.