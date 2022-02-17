Teenager in serious condition after shooting at Georgia Ave. Petworth Metro Station

The Metro Transit Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening on the platform at the Georgia Ave-Petworth station.

MTPD said officers responded to the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station just before 5 p.m. and found a 17-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds on the platform.

Based on preliminary information, the department believes the victim was shot during an altercation with a group of individuals.

Authorities say the victim was conscious and alert and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The MTPD is still investigating the incident and looking for the suspect and/or suspects involved.

Trains are currently bypassing Georgia Ave. with single tracking between Georgia Ave and Fort Totten due to the police investigation. Travelers can expect delays.