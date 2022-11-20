15-year-old arrested for shooting juvenile in DC; Police search for other suspects
WASHINGTON - A 15-year-old is in custody for shooting and injuring a juvenile victim in Southeast, D.C. in October, as police search for other suspects.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on October 9 in the 2600 block of Birney Place.
Once at the scene, officers found a juvenile male who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries.
Police say on Friday, November 18, the arrested a 15-year-old boy in the case. He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
Investigators say there are additional suspects in the case. They released the following images of the suspects they are still searching for:
PHOTO: Metropolitan Police Department
PHOTO: Metropolitan Police Department
Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text MPD at 50411.
A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to arrests and convictions in the case.