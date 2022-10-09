3 juveniles hurt in separate shootings across Southeast DC Sunday

Three juveniles were injured in separate shootings across Southeast, D.C. on Sunday, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department officials say the call for the first shooting came in around 12:56 p.m. in the 2600 block of Birney Place.

At the scene officers found a juvenile male, who was conscious and breathing.

Less than 2 hours after that shooting, police said they were called to the intersection of 15th Street and Independence Avenue for another shooting involving a juvenile male.

Police say the victim in that shooting is conscious and breathing.

Investigators released a lookout for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows in connection with the shooting.

Police then say another call came in for a shooting around 4:09 p.m. along the 3400 block of Stanton Road.

The victim in that shooting was a juvenile male, who police say, is conscious and breathing.

MPD officials have not revealed the extent of the injuries for any of the victims, or their current conditions.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call 9-1-1.