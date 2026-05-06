15-year-old arrested in connection with Northeast DC shooting that killed teen

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The Brief Police have arrested a teenage suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old in Northeast Washington last month. The victim, later identified as Kenzell Locust of Northeast D.C., was taken to a hospital after being shot but ultimately died from his injuries. The suspect is expected to face a charge of second-degree murder while armed.



Police have arrested a teenage suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old in Northeast Washington last month.

What we know:

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire around 5:15 p.m. on April 23 in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. When they arrived, they found a juvenile male unconscious and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, later identified as 17-year-old Kenzell Locust of Northeast, D.C., was transported to a local hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS. Despite lifesaving efforts, he died from his injuries, according to previous FOX 5 DC reporting.

Investigators also discovered a related crime scene in the 500 block of 55th Street, Northeast, where two unoccupied parked vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

On May 5, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 15-year-old male in Forestville, Maryland, in connection with the case.

Authorities say the suspect was taken into custody on a D.C. Superior Court warrant and will face a charge of second-degree murder while armed once extradited to Washington.

What we don't know:

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

What's next:

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at (202) 727-9099 or submit anonymous tips via text to 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.