17-year-old killed in Northeast DC shooting

article

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Northeast D.C. on Thursday. Officers found Kenzell Locust with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting



D.C. police are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy Thursday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. on April 23. Metropolitan Police officers were called out to the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave.

When they got there, they found a 17-year-old boy who was suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

SUGGESTED: DC teen gets 2.5 years in violent robbery case

Paramedics took the boy to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

On Friday, police identified the boy who died as Kenzell Locust of Northeast D.C.

Dig deeper:

When officers investigated, they found a crime scene around the corner on 55th Street, NE. There, officers found two unoccupied cars with bullet holes.

What you can do:

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting, and asked anyone with information to contact police at 202-727-9099.