15 juvenile suspects attempt robbery of multiple juveniles, altercation breaks out in Arlington store

Police continue to investigate 15 juvenile suspects who attempted a robbery that led to an altercation inside an Arlington store.

Police arrived in the area of 1200 block of S. Hayes Street around 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26, in response to the report of a fight. Upon arrival, it was determined the group of juvenile victims were in the area when a group of approximately 15 suspects approached them and attempted to steal one victim’s clothing items.

The victims attempted to leave the area, during which one of the suspects struck another victim. The victims then entered a nearby business when the suspects followed them and a physical altercation ensued inside the store, causing property damage. The suspects subsequently fled the scene into the Metro and were not located.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as Black males in their late teens or early 20’s wearing all black clothing and ski masks.

This investigation remains ongoing.