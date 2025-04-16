15 Fairfax Schools to get weapons detectors as part of pilot program

The Brief FCPS is launching a weapons detection system program. The pilot program will deploy 15 OpenGate weapon detectors to schools. The schools will be randomly selected.



Some Fairfax County students will see a new layer of security when they return from spring break.

Starting next week, randomly selected high schools will begin testing weapons detectors at their entrances.

What we know:

Starting on Monday, fifteen randomly chosen schools in Fairfax County will have weapon detectors at their entrances. The program uses OpenGate weapons detectors, similar to what you see at museums and sporting stadiums. The machines are meant to detect things like guns and knives.

At least one school a week will be randomly selected for the screening, which could repaint at the school for several days, according to FCPS.

If this works, the program will be expanded into next school year.

Students will need to remove their laptops and bags before going through the detectors. If an alarm sounds, they'll have to undergo a second screening by school staff.

This pilot program comes after several recent incidents involving firearms on school property, but officials say plans for the program were already in motion.

What they're saying:

"At this point with all that's going on in today's world, I do think it's needed," said the grandparent of one student. "We have a responsibility to make sure that we're checking those things as our kids are leaving the home, but if it has to be done in school, it has to done in the school. We want to keep our kids safe."

What we don't know:

Schools will be selected at random for the weapons detection system screenings. FCPS has not shared which schools will be randomly selected.