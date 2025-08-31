15 detained after juveniles fire BB guns, 2 men stabbed in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Chaos erupted in Montgomery County early Sunday morning, ending with a double stabbing and more than a dozen people detained by police.
What we know:
Police say multiple juveniles started shooting BB guns at a group of people on the 19500 block of Amaranth Drive just after 2:30 a.m.
During a confrontation, one man was stabbed in the back and another was slashed in the arm.
Both were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.
A search ensued after police say a group of suspects attempted to flee in vehicles.
At least 15 people were detained, but no arrests were made.
Dig deeper:
The incident happened just minutes before a shooting claimed the life of a woman in Montgomery County.
