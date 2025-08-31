Expand / Collapse search

15 detained after juveniles fire BB guns, 2 men stabbed in Montgomery County

Published  August 31, 2025 3:26pm EDT
The Brief

    • Two men were stabbed after police say juveniles started firing BB guns in Montgomery County this weekend.
    • The group of suspects tried to flee, but were eventually detained by police.
    • No arrests were made.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Chaos erupted in Montgomery County early Sunday morning, ending with a double stabbing and more than a dozen people detained by police.

What we know:

Police say multiple juveniles started shooting BB guns at a group of people on the 19500 block of Amaranth Drive just after 2:30 a.m. 

During a confrontation, one man was stabbed in the back and another was slashed in the arm. 

Both were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

A search ensued after police say a group of suspects attempted to flee in vehicles.

At least 15 people were detained, but no arrests were made.

Dig deeper:

The incident happened just minutes before a shooting claimed the life of a woman in Montgomery County.

