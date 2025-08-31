15 detained after juveniles fire BB guns, 2 men stabbed in Montgomery County

The Brief Two men were stabbed after police say juveniles started firing BB guns in Montgomery County this weekend. The group of suspects tried to flee, but were eventually detained by police. No arrests were made.



Chaos erupted in Montgomery County early Sunday morning, ending with a double stabbing and more than a dozen people detained by police.

What we know:

Police say multiple juveniles started shooting BB guns at a group of people on the 19500 block of Amaranth Drive just after 2:30 a.m.

During a confrontation, one man was stabbed in the back and another was slashed in the arm.

Both were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

A search ensued after police say a group of suspects attempted to flee in vehicles.

At least 15 people were detained, but no arrests were made.

Dig deeper:

The incident happened just minutes before a shooting claimed the life of a woman in Montgomery County.