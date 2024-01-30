14-year-old Bowie teen ranked no. 1 in the country amongst female wrestlers

A 14-year-old from Bowie has been ranked as the number one female wrestler in her weight class in the country.

Taina Fernandez, has already collected multiple gold medals, including back-to-back wins at the Pan-American games in South America. Fernandez has placed first in over ten national wrestling tournaments. She is in the middle of her first-year as a student at Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Maryland, competing on the wrestling team against girls and boys.

She is excited about the future and looks forward to more competitions on the mat.