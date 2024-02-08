14 vehicle break-ins, suspects leave with money, wallet, handgun, purse, and credit cards in Lorton: police

The Leesburg Police Department continues to investigate a string of vehicle thefts and tampering.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Lorton vehicle break-ins

According to police, the incidents occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 6. Police say 26 vehicles were tampered with and 12 reported vehicle break-ins occurred in the Northeast part of the Town of Leesburg.

READ MORE: Man posing as rideshare driver arrested for sexual assault in Fairfax County: police

Of the 26 vehicles involved, 14 were entered and had items taken. According to police, none of the entered vehicles were believed to be locked. Items that were taken include a handgun, money, wallet, purse, credit cards, and gift cards.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.