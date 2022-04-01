13-year-old Woodbridge girl sexually assaulted classmate in middle school bathroom, police say

A 13-year-old girl is facing sexual assault charges after an incident in a bathroom at a middle school in Prince William County, authorities say.

Police say the incident happened on March 22 at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge.

Officers say the suspect pushed her classmate, also a 13-year-old girl, against a wall and inappropriately touched her while in the bathroom. The suspect followed the victim into the hallway where she then allegedly struck another student, a 13-year-old male.

The incident was reported to a school resource officer the following day. The suspect sexual assault and assault charges and was released to a family member.

In a letter to the school community, acting principal Joyce Stockton said the accused is not attending Fred Lynn Middle School at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

