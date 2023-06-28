13-year-old Prince George's County K9 officer passes away

A retired Prince George’s County K-9 officer has passed away, the police department said Wednesday.

The Special Operations Division - Canine Section, is mourning the loss of 13-year-old Tayaut. She joined the department back in 2010 and assisted the department in locating multiple missing people and helped apprehend several suspects.

At the time of her passing earlier this month, Tayaut was enjoying retirement with her lifelong handler and partner Cpl. Smith.

The police department thanked the hard-working K9 for her service, saying, "Tayaut will truly be missed."



