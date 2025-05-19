13-year-old girl hit by car while on scooter in Sterling, police say

Image 1 of 5 ▼

A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car while on a scooter in Sterling, according to Virginia State Police.

What we know:

Police say at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 19, the 13-year-old girl was hit by a car while attempting to cross the intersection of Nokes Boulevard and City Center Boulevard on a scooter in Sterling.

The driver was traveling westbound on Nokes Boulevard in the left lane and police say they immediately stopped and stayed on scene.

The girl was transported to a nearby hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Virginia State Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the crash.

There are no additional details on her condition at this time.