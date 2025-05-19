13-year-old girl hit by car while on scooter in Sterling, police say
STERLING, Va. - A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car while on a scooter in Sterling, according to Virginia State Police.
What we know:
Police say at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 19, the 13-year-old girl was hit by a car while attempting to cross the intersection of Nokes Boulevard and City Center Boulevard on a scooter in Sterling.
The driver was traveling westbound on Nokes Boulevard in the left lane and police say they immediately stopped and stayed on scene.
The girl was transported to a nearby hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Virginia State Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the crash.
There are no additional details on her condition at this time.
The Source: Virginia State Police