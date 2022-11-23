13-year-old girl arrested after dragging officer with vehicle: police

A 13-year-old girl is under arrest after police say she dragged an officer with a vehicle after fleeing the scene of an assault in northwest D.C. with her siblings in the back seat.

Authorities say they responded to 14th and Chapin Streets late Tuesday night for an assault call. At the scene, officers were placing a woman under arrest while three children – a 13-year-old girl, and her three-year-old and six-month-old siblings, were inside a vehicle.

As the woman was being placed under arrest, police say the 13-year-old girl drive off in the vehicle and headed for a relative’s house.

Officers located the vehicle several miles away at North Capitol Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

When police arrived, they say the 13-year-old girl sideswiped a cruiser, and hit another cruiser, dragging an officer a short distance.

Police say the girl was arrested at the scene. The three-year-old and six-month-old are safe.

It does not appear the officer suffered injuries during the incident. The investigation is continuing at this time.