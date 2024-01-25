13-year-old boy possible suspect in DC overnight armed robbery: police

D.C. police say a boy as young as 13 could be responsible for one of several armed robberies reported overnight in the District.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Q Street in the northwest around 3:20 a.m. Thursday to investigate the report of a robbery. Investigators say the suspect, described as either a 13 or 14-year-old boy, was armed with a handgun. Police say he was wearing a jacket and had a high-top fade hairstyle.

Just before 2:30 a.m., police were called to the 3200 block of P Street for another armed robbery investigation. Two suspects wearing all black clothing were last seen in a Honda Pilot fleeing the area. Prior to that, around midnight, police were in the 3300 block of 16th Street to investigate yet another armed robbery report.

On Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m., detectives were called to the 500 block of Kenyon Street to investigate the report of an robbery by two suspects armed with AK-47 style rifles. Police say the two fled in a burgundy Jeep Cherokee with an unknown tag number.

No injuries were reported. The investigations are all ongoing.