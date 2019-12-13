13-year-old arrested in murder of Virginia native attending college in NYC

article

A 13-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Virginia native attending college in New York City.

Police have not identified the suspect who they say stabbed 18-year-old Tessa Majors to death in Manhattan’s Morningside Park neighborhood, according to FOX 5 NY.

Majors – who is from Charlottesville – was attending Barnard College.

The suspect allegedly repeatedly stabbed her during a robbery near Columbia University.

Two other suspects were questioned on Thursday, but both were released.

Majors entered Morningside Park just before 7 p.m. when she was confronted by as many as three robbers, according to police.

A struggle ensued at the bottom of a staircase when one person took out a knife and stabbed Majors at least three times, said police.

The teen staggered to Morningside Drive where police responding to a 9-1-1 call about a woman assaulted near West 116th Street and Morningside Drive found her suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Security was stepped up at Barnard College in Morningside Heights after the stabbing death of an 18-year-old, first year student inside a nearby park.

Shuttle buses were offered on the campus of the private women's liberal arts college as well as affiliated Columbia University.