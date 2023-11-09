13-year-old arrested in Montgmery County shooting; several other juveniles face firearm-related charges

A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection to an August shooting in Montgomery County and several other juveniles he was with at the time of the arrest are facing firearms-related charges.

Police say the 13-year-old is the suspect seen on surveillance video firing shots in the 1500 block of November Circle in Silver Spring on Aug. 1. Detectives said around 4 p.m. that day, four Black males and a separate lone Black male began shooting at each other.

The lone male, wearing a white tank top, black shorts, white socks and dark shoes ran towards April Lane and it was believed that he then entered a grey Honda Accord with heavy tint, which was then seen speeding through the parking lot.

At the same time, the group of males, wearing all dark clothing, circled around a building on November Circle, shot off an additional round and then ran towards the White Oak Recreation Center.

No injuries were reported, but one of the rounds entered a vacant apartment building in the area. Police began searching for the suspects but none were found at the time.

On Nov. 3, officers were patrolling in the 11500 block of Stewart Lane when they saw a black Toyota Rav4 committing numerous traffic violations and pulled it over in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Elton Road.

The officers pulled the car over and immediately recognized one of the seven occupants as one of the suspects in the November Circle shooting. The teen was placed under arrest and police found a loaded 9mm handgun in his possession.

A search of the Toyota and the occupants revealed two additional loaded handguns and large amounts of marijuana. The six other underage occupants were placed under arrest and charged with firearm-related charges.

The suspect involved in the November Circle shooting was charged with first-degree assault and possession of firearms-related charges. He was taken to a juvenile detention center for holding.