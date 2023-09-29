13 and 16-year-old arrested after robbing food delivery driver in DC

Metropolitan Police Department arrested two teenagers after they robbed a food delivery driver in Southeast.

Police say the victim was walking to his car with a food delivery order in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, when he was approached by two teenagers who assaulted the victim and stole the food.



The 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, D.C., and 13-year-old male, of Southeast, D.C., were located and arrested shortly after.