13 and 16-year-old arrested after robbing food delivery driver in DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
WASHINGTON - Metropolitan Police Department arrested two teenagers after they robbed a food delivery driver in Southeast.

Police say the victim was walking to his car with a food delivery order in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, when he was approached by two teenagers who assaulted the victim and stole the food.

 The 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, D.C., and 13-year-old male, of Southeast, D.C., were located and arrested shortly after. 

