122 people rescued from ice floe on Upper Red Lake: Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say 122 people were rescued from an ice chunk that had detached from the main ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County on Friday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, just before 5 p.m., the Beltrami County Emergency Communications Center received a call that around 100 people were stranded on the detached ice, with more than 30 feet of open water separating them from shore.

Before emergency responders arrived, bystanders attempted to evacuate people via a canoe, according to authorities, resulting in four people falling into the open water. They were brought back onto the ice to warm up in a fishing shelter.

About two and a half hours after the initial call, authorities determined that 122 fishermen stranded on the ice chunk had safely made it back to the main shoreline. No injuries were reported.

The incident marks the fifth time within the past two weeks that authorities have been dispatched to rescue people on Upper Red Lake due to ice conditions.

Numerous ice rescues have happened throughout December, despite the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) repeatedly warning of thin ice conditions.