1,200 suspected fentanyl-laced pills seized in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Approximately 1,200 suspected fentanyl-laced pills have been seized in Prince William County.
Prince William County Police released a photo of the pills that were known to be distributed in the area following a narcotics investigation.
Police say one arrest was made and more than $17,000 in cash and ammunition were also recovered.
Police have not yet released the name or photo of the person arrested.