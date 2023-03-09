Expand / Collapse search

1,200 suspected fentanyl-laced pills seized in Prince William County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Approximately 1,200 suspected fentanyl-laced pills have been seized in Prince William County.

Prince William County Police released a photo of the pills that were known to be distributed in the area following a narcotics investigation.

Police say one arrest was made and more than $17,000 in cash and ammunition were also recovered.

Police have not yet released the name or photo of the person arrested.

