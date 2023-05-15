12-year-old girl struck by stray bullet while in bed: DC police

D.C. police say a stray bullet struck a 12-year-old girl while she was in bed early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. in the 2600 block of Naylor Road in the southeast.

Authorities say the bullet appeared to have entered through a window and struck the girl in the leg. She was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Police say they have made no arrest and have not identified any suspects at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Elsewhere in the District, authorities say a 10-year-old girl remains in critical condition after she was shot while riding in a vehicle in the northeast. Police say the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Hayes Street Sunday night as the girl and her family were on the way to their home.