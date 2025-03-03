12-year-old DC girl missing since Friday: police

The Brief Lanisha Davis, 12, missing from Northwest D.C. since Friday. Last seen February 28th at 10 p.m., 900 block of New Jersey Avenue. Description: 5'3", 90 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, wearing dark blue bubble coat, black pants, black hoodie with accents, and black and gray New Balance shoes.



D.C. police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who disappeared Friday from the northwest.

Officers say Lanisha Davis was last seen just before 10 p.m. in the 900 block of New Jersey Avenue on February 28.

DC police seek help finding missing girl

Lanisha Davis (D.C. Police)

Davis is described by police as 5-feet-3-inches tall, 90 pounds, with black hair in twists and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue bubble coat, black pants, a black hoodie with accents, and black and gray New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.