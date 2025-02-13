12 Prince George's County students named Posse scholars, receive 4-year college scholarships
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Twelve Prince George’s County high school seniors were named 2024 Posse Scholars and will receive four-year, full-tuition college scholarships from The Posse Foundation’s partnering schools.
"We are proud to see our students join the esteemed Posse network," said Superintendent Millard House II. "Their dedication, resilience, and academic excellence have paved the way for this opportunity, and we look forward to the impact they will make in their communities and beyond."
The twelve recipients stretch across five different high schools in the county. Participants in the program have a 90% college graduation rate, and have proven to make a difference on campus and in their professions.
Since 2013, more than 70 Prince George's County Public School students have received Posse scholarships.
The 2025 class is listed below:
Bucknell University
- Kyra Lee Charles H. Flowers High School
- Jasmine Vong, Bowie High School
- Kayden Wilkins, Frederick Douglass High School
Lafayette College
- Clovis Nkamga, Frederick Douglass High School
Lewis & Clark College
- Manhattan Doles, Frederick Douglass High School
Sewanee: The University of the South
- Emmanuel Bonojo, Largo High School
- Nick Hernandez, College Park Academy Public Charter School
- Jada Johnson, Frederick Douglass High School
- Jesse Nwobike, Charles H. Flowers High School
University of Rochester
- Aisha Mbaye, Chesapeake Math & IT Academy - North
- Abraham Omidiora, Chesapeake Math & IT Academy - South
- Oscar Ramirez Soto, Bowie High School
The Source: Information from Prince George's County Public Schools contributed to this report.