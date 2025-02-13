12 Prince George's County students named Posse scholars, receive 4-year college scholarships

The Brief Twelve PGCPS students were awarded four-year, full-tuition college scholarships. The recipients were named 2024 Posse Scholars and stretch across five high schools.



Twelve Prince George’s County high school seniors were named 2024 Posse Scholars and will receive four-year, full-tuition college scholarships from The Posse Foundation’s partnering schools.

"We are proud to see our students join the esteemed Posse network," said Superintendent Millard House II. "Their dedication, resilience, and academic excellence have paved the way for this opportunity, and we look forward to the impact they will make in their communities and beyond."

The twelve recipients stretch across five different high schools in the county. Participants in the program have a 90% college graduation rate, and have proven to make a difference on campus and in their professions.

Since 2013, more than 70 Prince George's County Public School students have received Posse scholarships.

The 2025 class is listed below:

Bucknell University

Kyra Lee Charles H. Flowers High School

Jasmine Vong, Bowie High School

Kayden Wilkins, Frederick Douglass High School

Lafayette College

Clovis Nkamga, Frederick Douglass High School

Lewis & Clark College

Manhattan Doles, Frederick Douglass High School

Sewanee: The University of the South

Emmanuel Bonojo, Largo High School

Nick Hernandez, College Park Academy Public Charter School

Jada Johnson, Frederick Douglass High School

Jesse Nwobike, Charles H. Flowers High School

University of Rochester

Aisha Mbaye, Chesapeake Math & IT Academy - North

Abraham Omidiora, Chesapeake Math & IT Academy - South

Oscar Ramirez Soto, Bowie High School