$10K reward as police investigate string of armed robberies at Maryland gas stations
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Montgomery County Police are investigating several armed robberies at local gas stations, with the suspect allegedly wielding a kitchen knife.
FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports that Montgomery County Police are seeking the public’s help in apprehending the suspect believed to be responsible for a series of armed robberies. The suspect has targeted multiple gas stations in Gaithersburg and Germantown.
One of the latest incidents took place at the Walnut Hill Liberty Gas Station and Frank’s Auto Repair on South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg. The suspect entered the establishment last Thursday morning around 11:15 a.m.
Surveillance footage captures robbery attempts
Surveillance footage shows the suspect opening a cooler to grab a drink, then moving to the chip section before approaching the counter. Dressed in a dark coat and sunglasses, the suspect suddenly pulls out a large kitchen knife and demands money from the cashier. A manager bravely intervenes, scaring the suspect, who then flees the scene, leaving the cashier visibly shaken.
On Sunday night, police say the same suspect attempted to rob an Exxon gas station on Muncaster Road in Germantown. In this case, the suspect allegedly tried to stab the cashier before fleeing without any money. However, in other robberies, he has successfully stolen cash.
What we know:
After examining surveillance footage, detectives suspect that the same individual is behind all three gas station robberies.
The suspect is described as a White/Hispanic male, standing between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 170 to 190 pounds. He was wearing a large black coat, a blue knit hat, a white and black button-down shirt, and red and black sneakers.
Montgomery County Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-8477.
The Source: Montgomery County Police and FOX 5 DC