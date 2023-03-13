Expand / Collapse search

$10K reward offered in DC armed carjacking; police release surveillance images of suspects

WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released surveillance camera images of two suspects they say were involved in an armed carjacking over the weekend in the southeast.

The carjacking happened just before 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers say the victim was standing outside their running vehicle when the suspects approached. Police say the carjackers brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects. Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.