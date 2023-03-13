$10K reward offered in DC armed carjacking; police release surveillance images of suspects

D.C. police have released surveillance camera images of two suspects they say were involved in an armed carjacking over the weekend in the southeast.

The carjacking happened just before 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers say the victim was standing outside their running vehicle when the suspects approached. Police say the carjackers brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspects. Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.