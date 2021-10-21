$100M wrongful death lawsuit filed in deadly 2020 DC police moped pursuit

The mother of the daughter of a 20-year-old man who was killed last year during a police pursuit while he was riding a moped in D.C. has filed a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit against the District.

DC POLICE RELEASE BODY CAMERA VIDEO IN FATAL MOPED INCIDENT

Amaala Jones-Bey filed the lawsuit on behalf of the daughter of Karon Hylton-Brown. The lawsuit names D.C.'s mayor and several police officers and says in part that officers "racially profiled, harassed and intimidated Mr. Hylton consistent with the pattern and practice that is routinely allowed in the ranks of its police officers."

2 DC POLICE OFFICERS CHARGED IN DEADLY 2020 MOPED INCIDENT, OFFICIALS SAY

The incident happened in Northwest D.C. on October 23 of last year. Police officials said Hylton-Brown had been operating an electric moped without a helmet on the sidewalk when officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Officers said he collided with a vehicle as he exited an alley. Police tried to perform CPR on him, according to a statement. He died at a hospital three days after the incident.

In September of this year, two officers were charged in connection with the incident.

COMMUNITY DEMANDS ANSWERS IN DC AFTER FRIDAY MPD MOPED PURSUIT TURNS FATAL

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, 37-year-old police officer Terence Sutton was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder and federal charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice. 53-year-old lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky was indicted on federal charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

D.C. Police released body camera video related to the incident last year.

DC POLICE VIOLATED PURSUIT POLICY IN DEADLY MOPED INCIDENT, ATTORNEY SAYS