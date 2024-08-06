10-year-old Maryland boy shot, killed in home; $22K reward offered for information

article

Maryland State Police are offering more than $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old boy.

Police say the child was shot and killed in his Salisbury home around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The young victim has since been identified as Tyron Colbert, Jr.

Salisbury Police and EMS were called to a home in the 200 block of Clay Street the night of Aug. 5 for a report of a shooting. They found Colbert Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to Tidal Health Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the boy was inside the house along with his mother and two other young children at the time of the shooting.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was called in and asked to take the lead on this investigation.

At this time, police do not have a description of the suspect but investigators have been interviewing witnesses and residents in the area.

Crime scene evidence has been transported to the State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime laboratory for analysis.

A reward of up to $22,000 is being offered by the FBI, Maryland Department of State Police, and Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore for any information that leads to an arrest. Callers can leave anonymous tips at 410-548-1776 or 10-453-8983.

A GoFundMe has been started to benefit the family of Colbert Jr. Click here to learn more.